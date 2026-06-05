Town of Center to discuss data center allowance Monday

TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — The Town of Center will discuss whether to allow data centers in the community, according to an item published on the town board meeting agenda for Monday.

The new business item reads: “Discussion regarding future allowance of data farms within the town.”

Public comment will be allowed.

The town board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Town Hall, N3990 State Road 47.

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