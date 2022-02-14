Town Food Truck Festival returns to Brookfield this summer

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. — After two years, the Town of Brookfield Tourism Department announced Monday the return of the Town Food Truck Festival this summer. The event will include live music, local food vendors, craft beer, and kid-friendly activities.

Each event takes place on the third Wednesday of the month, May-September, starting May 18. Guests can join in on the fun from 4:30 pm-8:00 p.m. at The Corners of Brookfield.

“After taking the last two years off we’re excited to bring back our Food Truck Festival this year. We can’t wait to welcome guests back for fun summer nights out in the Town,” Anna Antoine, Town of Brookfield Tourism Director, said in a statement.

Discover Brookfield partnered with The Corners of Brookfield and will promote vendors such as Flour Girl and Flame, Pina Mexican Eats, Shorty’s Grilled Cheese, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Clean Cruisine, Pete’s Pops, Roll MKE, and Slo’ Motion BBQ.

Discover Brookfield helps promote businesses and the unique and exciting features of the Town of Brookfield.

“The Corners team is thrilled to bring back this community favorite event and even more thrilled to be partnering with Discover Brookfield! To see the center come alive with more great, local food and music & our treasured community is what we love with an event!” said Chelsea Roesler, Marketing & Events Director at The Corners of Brookfield, according to the statement.

