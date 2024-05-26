Tornado warning issued for Jefferson County

A tornado warning was issued for Northeastern Jefferson County and Southeastern Rock County by the National Weather Service.

The warning ends at 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening.

At about 5:20 a tornado was confirmed over Milton and moving Northeast at about 30 miles-per-hour.

Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Lake Koshkonong and Hebron, according to NWS.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error