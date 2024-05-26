Watch Now
Tornado warning issued for Jefferson County

Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 18:32:39-04

A tornado warning was issued for Northeastern Jefferson County and Southeastern Rock County by the National Weather Service.

The warning ends at 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening.

At about 5:20 a tornado was confirmed over Milton and moving Northeast at about 30 miles-per-hour.

Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Lake Koshkonong and Hebron, according to NWS.

