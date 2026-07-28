Tornado causes severe damage to Gegan Elementary in Menasha

MENASHA — The tornado that ripped through the Fox Valley left many buildings destroyed or damaged, including Gegan Elementary School in Menasha.

The elementary school suffered broken windows, downed trees, and leaking pipes. Video shows the inside and outside of the building in disarray.

The school teaches students from 4k to 4th grade. The first day of school is Aug. 31. At the moment, it's unclear if the building will be fit to welcome students on the first day of school.

Watch the video to see damage to Gegan Elementary...

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