Top Chef stars pay a visit to Leon's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The "Top Chef" crew is making stops at Milwaukee staples as they film their upcoming season.

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons shared pictures on her Instagram account showing her with new host Kristen Kish visiting Leon's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee. Simmons wrote: "Ok Milwaukee, I get it now. First, of what I hope to be many life-changing frozen custards with @kristenlkish. It's a real thing."

"I'm glad they think enough of us to come here," said Ron Schneider, owner of Leon's Frozen Custard. "The best publicity is that that comes to you naturally."

Film crews were also spotted at Whole Foods in Milwaukee.

"Puts Milwaukee on the map like it should be. Milwaukee is a great place to find food," longtime resident Patrick Panosian said.

Simmons' frozen custard post asked for suggestions and what else they need to eat.

People we talked to offered a few places to start including Mazos Hamburgers and Zaffiro's.

