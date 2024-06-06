'Top Chef' says goodbye to Wisconsin

The last episode of 'Top Chef' shot in Wisconsin aired Wednesday night.

The remaining contestants were challenged to create a dish that exemplifies their culinary growth throughout their time here in the Badger state.

Paul Bartolotta, local chef, restaurateur, and 'Top Chef' guest judge joined TMJ4 News at 4 on Thursday; watch the full interview above.

‘Top Chef’ airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

