Top Chef may film at two iconic Milwaukee locations this week

MILWAUKEE — Top Chef recently filed permit applications to film at two iconic Milwaukee locations this week, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Back in July, the Bravo cable TV show announced it would film portions of its upcoming season in Milwaukee and now we have the specifics of where. The BizJournal is reporting the show applied to set up two tents between Thursday and Saturday for filming.

One of the tents would be outside of Discovery World on Milwaukee's lakefront. The permit application details plans for a 20- by 4-foot tent, eight food prep tables, a six-foot-long grill, several stoves, a pizza oven, and a fryer.

The other location is the historic Miller Caves at the Miller Brewing Co. brewery on West State Street. The BizJournal said plans for that location also include an outdoor tent for food prep, as well as some filming in the caves themselves.

This news comes after Top Chef was seen filming at a Whole Foods on Sunday.

TMJ4 Top Chef filming at Whole Foods in Milwaukee.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip