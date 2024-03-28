Top Chef contestant opens up about his degenerative disease and moving on to the next round

Top Chef contestant Dan Jacobs joined TMJ4 in the studio to talk about living with Kennedy's Disease and moving on to the next round.

It took Jacobs a full six months to come to terms with the diagnosis, but ended up taking that energy and putting it towards the competition.

"I got angry, and then sad, and then I realized I needed to do something," Jacobs said.

According to Jacobs, it can be difficult to control his body movements. Technical tasks like plating prove to be a hurdle, but the challenge does not deter him.

Now, Jacobs has made it through to the second round, after winning the elimination challenge. He and his team are safe until next week.

