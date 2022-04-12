Watch
Toney seeks removal of 5 elections commission members

Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 12, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general has filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint Tuesday with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.

Three other district attorneys have declined to file charges against the commissioners. Toney says he doesn't have jurisdiction to file charges, so he's asking Evers to remove the board members.

