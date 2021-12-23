Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tom Barrett officially sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg

items.[0].videoTitle
Tom Barrett is officially the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg after taking the oath of office Thursday morning. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is now acting mayor.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 10:18:43-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's mayor has officially been sworn in as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

In a ceremony at the federal courthouse Thursday morning, Barrett took the oath of office and celebrated with family and friends.

Barrett resigned at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years as mayor of Wisconsin's largest city.

The resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor.

Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett's term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position.

Barrett said at a news conference that being mayor was the hardest and most rewarding job he's had ever had.

President Joe Biden nominated Barrett as ambassador in August.

The U.S. Senate confirmed him last week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale