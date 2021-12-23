Tom Barrett officially sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's mayor has officially been sworn in as the next U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

In a ceremony at the federal courthouse Thursday morning, Barrett took the oath of office and celebrated with family and friends.

Barrett resigned at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years as mayor of Wisconsin's largest city.

The resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor.

Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett's term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position.

Barrett said at a news conference that being mayor was the hardest and most rewarding job he's had ever had.

President Joe Biden nominated Barrett as ambassador in August.

The U.S. Senate confirmed him last week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip