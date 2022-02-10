Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tom Barrett officially becomes as Ambassador to Luxembourg

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Embassy Luxembourg
Ambassador Tom Barrett
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:24:17-05

LUXEMBOURG — On Feb. 10, former Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett is officially the the Ambassador to Luxembourg.

The U.S. Embassy to Luxembourg posted to Facebook to mark the occasion.

In a statement, Ambassador Barrett said, "I am excited to build on the strong relationship our two countries share, which I have already experienced in my home state of Wisconsin - a place with a very special connection to Luxembourg. I look forward to working together as close partners to make progress in the areas of human rights and climate change, expand our collaboration in finance and space, and defending our common values as NATO allies.”

Ambassador Barrett was the mayor of Milwaukee for 18 years before accepting this position. He left before his term officially ended which resulted in a special mayoral election in the city.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing