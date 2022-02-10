Tom Barrett officially becomes as Ambassador to Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG — On Feb. 10, former Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett is officially the the Ambassador to Luxembourg.

The U.S. Embassy to Luxembourg posted to Facebook to mark the occasion.

In a statement, Ambassador Barrett said, "I am excited to build on the strong relationship our two countries share, which I have already experienced in my home state of Wisconsin - a place with a very special connection to Luxembourg. I look forward to working together as close partners to make progress in the areas of human rights and climate change, expand our collaboration in finance and space, and defending our common values as NATO allies.”

Ambassador Barrett was the mayor of Milwaukee for 18 years before accepting this position. He left before his term officially ended which resulted in a special mayoral election in the city.

