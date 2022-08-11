Toilets on the freeway: Early morning drivers maneuver around porta potties

WAUKESHA — Drivers early Tuesday morning were met with quite the roadblock when several porta potties were left in the middle of the freeway in Waukesha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared a video with TMJ4 News showing drivers maneuvering around the porta potties, and crews as they worked to clear them.

Video shows at least seven porta potties on I-94 at WIS 164.

The porta potties were cleared off the roadway before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

TMJ4 reached out to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to find out what happened, and how the porta potties got there in the first place. We are waiting to hear back.

