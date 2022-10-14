Today's Talker: This TikTok drink is going viral, would you try it?

MILWAUKEE — Time for Today's Talker!

House of the Dragon actors Emma D'arcy and Olivia Cooke are already dominating Sunday nights with their hit HBO Max show but they're also giving fans some inspiration for a night out at the bar.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by HBO Max earlier this month D'arcy and Cooke chat about their favorite cocktails, leading to thousands of new videos of TikTokers sharing their preferences for drinks and many other things.

Since that TikTok was posted, people have been buzzing for a negroni sbagliato.

For those of you who don't speak Italian, sbagliato means "Mistaken" or "Broken." So negroni sbagliato is a reference to substituting the gin in a traditional negroni for sparkling wine.

So if you're out this weekend for a drink, just tell your bartender it's traditional Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling wine.

Cheers!

