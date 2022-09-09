Today's Talker: Paddington Bear's goodbye to the queen, National Teddy Bear Day, churro donuts

MILWAUKEE — Happy Friday! It's time for Today's Talker featuring Adriana Mendez and Tom Durian.

Today we have three topics to discuss. The first obviously has to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday afternoon central time.

With tributes pouring in, none of them were as cute as the post from Paddington Bear. He and the Queen had an adorable tea party during the Queen's platinum jubilee this year so it was only appropriate that Paddington say goodbye.

He took to Twitter, saying "Thank you Ma'am, for everything."

Paddington Bear leads us right into the second talker of the day, which is about the fact that it's National Teddy Bear Day!

National Teddy Bear Day honors one of the oldest stuffed toys in the U.S., which still exists today. Fun fact, it was famously named after President Theodore Roosevelt. The National park Service says Roosevelt was hunting in Mississippi in 1902 when he refused to shoot a bear cub.

A cartoon of the event from the Washington Post led to the creation of the teddy bear.

And finally, our last talker of the day has to do with an experience Tom had yesterday. You see, he drove all the way to Krispy Kreme so he could try the new churro donuts but when he got there, they told him they were out!

