Today's Talker: New trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.

Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Check it out!

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, only in theaters November 11.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/qZ9wlCreHp pic.twitter.com/WH0W8P7p5Q — Disney (@Disney) October 3, 2022

It's still unknown who will take over the role of the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman's death. He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Fans have long speculated how the actor's death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new black panther suit.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11th.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip