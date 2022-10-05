Today's Talker: New trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.
Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Check it out!
"Show them who we are." Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, only in theaters November 11.
Get tickets now: https://t.co/qZ9wlCreHp pic.twitter.com/WH0W8P7p5Q
It's still unknown who will take over the role of the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman's death. He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Fans have long speculated how the actor's death will be handled in the sequel.
At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new black panther suit.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11th.