Today's Talker: New trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Oct 05, 2022
Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Check it out!

Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Check it out!

It's still unknown who will take over the role of the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman's death. He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Fans have long speculated how the actor's death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new black panther suit.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters on November 11th.

