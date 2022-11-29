Today's Talker: Les Misérables opens at the Marcus Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Today we're talking about the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables! It's opening Tuesday night at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

It's been hailed as one of the world's most popular musicals. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams, passion, sacrifice, and redemption, a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Here's a quick teaser from the Marcus Performing Arts Center:

Les Misérables runs through Sunday at the Marcus Center. At last check Tuesday morning, there are still tickets available for tonight's show. They range from $35 to about $145. House lights will dim for a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Learn more and get tickets on the Marcus Center's website.

