Today's Talker: Hocus Pocus 2 drops on Disney+

MILWAUKEE — Another day, another Today's Talker! Today, we are talking about Hocus Pocus 2.

The new movie hit Disney+ overnight, more than 29 years after the original dropped. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Majimy, the new movie is about three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem.

The three women must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

"Thou dost worship us?" 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️🤩



Check out this new official clip from #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming this Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cN2nCQEu6n — Hocus Pocus 2 | Now Streaming (@HocusPocusMovie) September 28, 2022

If the movie isn't enough for you, you also can stay in the Sanderson sisters' cottage this Halloween season! The creepy abode located in Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb and was recreated in honor of the new Hocus Pocus film.

The home even has a spell book that guests can use to test their enchantments!

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on October 20 for just $31. The listing opens on Airbnb on October 12 at 1 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip