TODAY: Milwaukee County's Cool Waters Aquatic Park opens for Memorial Day weekend

Looking to get outside this Memorial Day weekend? Milwaukee County's Cool Waters Aquatic Park opened today Saturday, May 25!

Cool Waters Aquatic Park, located in Greenfield Park, opened at 11 a.m., Saturday. The aquatic park will be open today, May 25 through Monday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cool Waters Aquatic Park is home to the tallest waterslides in Milwaukee County. Some other amenities available at the aquatic park include children's waterslides, interactive water toys, sand volleyball courts, and Cool's Cafe.

Several other Milwaukee County pools are planned to open throughout June. Check out the full list of pools, water parks, and splash pads.

VisitMilwaukee County's website for more information on admission fees and season passes.

