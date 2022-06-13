Toby Keith cancels Wisconsin State Fair concert due to stomach cancer treatment

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Toby Keith has canceled his concert scheduled at the Wisconsin State Fair's main stage on Aug. 4 after the country star disclosed he is undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

State Fair organizers said in a statement that people who bought tickets at the Fair's office using cash can visit the office again to get a refund Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. You must bring your original tickets and your ID.

If you bought tickets online via Etix, the refund will automatically happen in the coming days, organizers said.

On Sunday Keith announced on social media that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith said.

He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

Wisconsin State Fair spokesperson said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to Toby, his family, and his dedicated fans. During this difficult time, Toby Keith and his team have made the decision to focus on his health; therefore, he will not be performing his Wisconsin State Fair show.”

A replacement act has yet to be announced.

