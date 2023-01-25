Watch Now
TMJ4's @ The Table: The housing problems Milwaukee County is facing

Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 23:22:37-05

Housing is an essential need for families, but it's not always available to everyone in Milwaukee County.

At The Table Wednesday tonight was Kelly Andrews, Vice President of Strategic Partnership at Acts Housing. Andrews says one of the biggest challenges in the housing market is out-of-state investors.

Acts Housing is on a mission to make homeownership happen for those who are financially challenged.

Watch the full interview in the video at the top of this article.
