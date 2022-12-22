TMJ4's @ The Table: Quarles and Brady changes its signage

Watch Now
The state’s second-largest law firm Quarles and Brady recently changed its rooftop signage
A Wisconsin law firm changed its iconic logo.
Milwaukee's skyline is getting a facelift. The state’s second-largest law firm Quarles and Brady recently changed its rooftop signage. But, for more than three decades, the names of Quarles and Brady could be seen on top of the firm's Wisconsin Ave building.

Tonight at the table Mike Aldana, managing partner, joined the conversation on the new signage that has people looking up and the firm's recent announcement to expand its footprint further on the west coast.

