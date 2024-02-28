TMJ4's Storm Chaser tracking slick roads after thunderstorm

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday brought a late-February lightning show, with thunderstorms rumbling through southeast Wisconsin, after a day of record-breaking warm temperatures.

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar was live in the Storm Chaser, reporting on the slick roads in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Storm Chaser traveled through Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties, and to the Illinois border following these heavy rain storms.

The biggest concerns are slick roads, turning into ice overnight, due to the rain washing away the pre-treated roads.

“With the rain, you start getting it to wash off and that's when you get got to really try to be proactive,” Roley Behm, Public Works Director of Racine County said. “As soon as you start seeing that road temperature drop to right around 33 degrees is when we have to get the guys in and start salting.”

DPW says crews will be keeping a close eye to start salting as soon as those temperatures plummet overnight.

That means any morning commuters need to be very vigilant on the roads, while DPW works to take care of that ice.

You can get the latest updates on the weather and road conditions Wednesday morning on TMJ4 News Today.

Live reports begin at 5:00 a.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip