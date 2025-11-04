TMJ4 welcomes Kidd O'Shea back to Milwaukee to join morning team

Milwaukee, WI – TMJ4 (WTMJ-TV) is thrilled to announce the return of Kidd O'Shea to Milwaukee, the city that marked the beginning of his impressive media career. O'Shea will join the TMJ4 morning news team as the station's new traffic anchor and community correspondent, bringing his extensive experience and vibrant personality back to the community he loves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kidd home to TMJ4,” said Tim Vetscher, the station’s news director. “His experience, his local ties, and his personality will be a great fit with Adriana, Andrea and Brendan. I know he’ll have an instant connection with our viewers too.”

Watch: News Today anchors announce Kidd O'Shea as newest addition to morning team

A proud Mequon native and Homestead High School graduate, Kidd O'Shea first stepped into the broadcasting spotlight at the age of 16 with WKTI-FM in Milwaukee (in the same building as TMJ4). He quickly established himself by hosting popular night and afternoon programs before moving on to co-host "Kidd and Elizabeth in the Morning" on WMYX-FM (99.1 The Mix). This dynamic morning show was celebrated multiple times by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association as the Best Morning Show.

Kidd's journey took him to Washington, D.C., in 2015, where he joined WJLA-TV’s "Good Morning Washington." There, he delivered entertaining and informative reports on lifestyle and community stories, covering high-profile events like The Oscars, CMA Awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors. His commitment to visibility within the LGBTQ community earned him recognition as Best Radio Personality and Best TV Personality by the Washington Blade in 2024.

WJLA-Washington

As a seasoned travel correspondent, Kidd has connected viewers with over 20 international destinations, showcasing cultures from Iceland to Jordan and regions across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He has also highlighted regional travel on the East Coast, emphasizing local experiences and accessible destinations in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Kidd's work in community storytelling has been shaped by his roots; his parents are small business owners in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. He has passionately produced and reported on community events, small businesses, and local personalities throughout his career, shining a light on the vibrant heartbeat of communities.

“Returning to Milwaukee, where my career began, feels like a homecoming,” said Kidd O'Shea. “I’m excited to reconnect with the community and bring fresh perspectives on traffic and local stories to our viewers. Whether it’s navigating our daily commutes or spotlighting the incredible people of Southeast Wisconsin, I am eager to be back in the heart of it all.”

Kidd O'Shea will debut on TMJ4 News Today in December.

