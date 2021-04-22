TMJ4 to launch Milwaukee Tonight

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News (NBC) is launching a different kind of newscast on Monday, May 10.

Milwaukee Tonight will focus on the people, places and events that make the community special.

From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show will be a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of.

Veteran TMJ4 anchor Steve Chamraz will host the show and will be joined nightly by correspondent Cassandra McShepard (formerly of WITI) who will focus on our community’s hidden gems.

TMJ4 TMJ4 anchor Steve Chamraz

TMJ4 Correspondent Cassandra McShepard

“We know that the city of Milwaukee itself is a hidden gem in our country so we wanted to create a newscast that highlights all of the diverse people and places that make it the amazing city that it is,” said TMJ4 News Director, Tim Vetscher. “Our community has been through such challenging times and we produce plenty of other newscasts to focus on the tough stories going on around us. Milwaukee Tonight will celebrate the city we love.”

Milwaukee Tonight is part of a greater effort by TMJ4 News to provide a platform for diverse voices, positive stories and unique perspectives in Southeast Wisconsin. The program premieres Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. and will air each weeknight. Milwaukee Tonight replaces the current newscast, “TMJ4 Now.”

