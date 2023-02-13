TMJ4 Sports Executive Producer Rick Rietbrock receives distinguished honor

MILWAUKEE — One of TMJ4's very own received a distinguished honor on Sunday.

TMJ4 Sports Executive Producer Rick Rietbrock was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences "Wisconsin Silver Circle".

The award was established to recognize and honor outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and who have either made significant contributions to local broadcasting, or who have spent the formative years of their career in chapter region.

Rietbrock's induction follows two previous Emmy Award wins and an Edward R Murrow Award for his work.

During a ceremony Sunday, he thanked his family, co-workers and audience for his achievement.

"A lot of times in sports, these days, we hear that 'it's not personal--it's business," said Reitbrock. "Well for me, it's not business. It's very personal. And because of you, most of you people out there, that's why it's something I love to do, and a place that I love to go."

Rietbrock joined TMJ4 in 1989 and will enter his 34th year at the station in March.

Congratulations, Rick!

