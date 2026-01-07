TMJ4 News promotes Emmy Award-winning reporter Jenna Rae to Chief Investigative Reporter

Milwaukee, WI – TMJ4 News is proud to announce the promotion of Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae to Chief Investigative Reporter, recognizing her exceptional dedication to uncovering impactful stories and holding powerful institutions accountable.

Jenna Rae has called Milwaukee home for three years, earning a reputation as a fearless journalist whose work has consistently led to meaningful change. Her reporting has garnered prestigious honors, including two Emmy Awards and multiple Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards, notably for her in-depth investigations into the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. Nationally, she has been recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of a school shooting in St. Louis.

Prior to joining TMJ4 News, Jenna worked in St. Louis, Missouri and Huntsville, Alabama, where her investigations sparked real-world reforms. In Alabama, she exposed dangerous pollution from a local plant, leading to increased EPA regulations and penalties to protect the Tennessee River. She also broke stories on the first COVID-19 vaccine inoculation in the state and shined a light on unsafe conditions in nursing homes.

In St. Louis, Jenna’s reporting brought national attention to a deadly warehouse tornado and exposed long-standing problems in local justice centers, while also helping residents secure unemployment benefits and advocating for tenant rights.

A graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Jenna earned dual degrees in Political Science and Broadcast Journalism.

“Jenna’s tireless commitment to truth and public service sets the highest standard for journalism,” said Tim Vetscher, news director at TMJ4. “Her ability to uncover facts, give voice to those who need it most, and spark change is exactly what strong investigative work should do. We are thrilled to recognize her with this well-earned promotion.”

Jenna grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. When she isn’t chasing stories, Jenna enjoys music, reading, exploring Milwaukee’s lakefront, discovering new coffee shops, and working out.

Viewers can reach Jenna at jenna.rae@tmj4.com .

