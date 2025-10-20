TMJ4 News announced Monday that Karley Marotta will be the station's new Sports Director. Marotta joins WTMJ-TV from WKOW-TV in Madison, where she served as Sports Director and previously anchored the weeknight sports on 27 News.

Marotta began her television career in La Crosse, Wisconsin, spending two-and-a-half years at ABC affiliate WXOW before joining WKOW in March 2020. In 2022, Karley made history as Madison's first female Sports Director when she took on the role at WKOW, a distinction she will also hold in the Milwaukee market.

Karley Marotta

A graduate of Indiana University with a degree in Sports Broadcast Journalism, Marotta has covered major Packers events, playoff coverage of the Bucks and Brewers, and reported extensively on the Wisconsin Badgers. A Milwaukee native, Marotta interned for the TMJ4 sports team in college and is looking forward to covering local teams and athletes in her new role.

Watch: TMJ4 News names Karley Marotta as sports director

Welcome to TMJ4, Karley Marotta!

"I'm excited to begin this new chapter with TMJ4 News," Marotta said. "Milwaukee is home - it's where I grew up competing in sports and following the teams I am fortunate to cover. I look forward to sharing that connection and local insight with viewers across the area."

"Karley brings a rare combination of strong reporting instincts, on-air energy and genuine local roots," said Tim Vetscher, News Director at TMJ4. "We're thrilled she's joining the TMJ4 sports team - her leadership will strengthen our coverage across professional, college, and high school sports, and we know her connection to the community will resonate with our viewers."

Marotta will lead TMJ4's sports team and work to expand the station's efforts to highlight stories and people that local news viewers don't always hear about with more traditional sports coverage.

Marotta joins TMJ4 on January 5 and will debut on air later that month.

