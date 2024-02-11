TMJ4 News celebrates high honor for long-time video editor

The TMJ4 News team is celebrating a big accomplishment. Susan Valovic, an editor at TMJ4, was among six Wisconsin television professionals recognized at this year’s Silver Circle Honorees.

The award was presented on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the '2024 Wisconsin Silver Circle Honors Presentation' at Marquette University, by The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts & Science.

According to NATA's website, The Silver Circle is made up of people who have made an impact on our communities through serving in the T.V. industry for twenty-five years or more.

The website says the Gold & Silver Circle honor society follows the mission of “excellence in television.”

WTMJ

Valovic has been with TMJ4 for 33 years. She joins current employees Rick Rietbrock, Tony Lucas, Jim Wilson, Carole Meekins, and Charles Benson.

She is known to the newsroom to always have a smile on her face and a desk drawer full of candy. Her hard work and dedication are an integral part of TMJ4 News.

