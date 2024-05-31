TMJ4 INVESTIGATES: Where's the money? A look into the salaries of MPS' top officials

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A silent superintendent Friday afternoon, as TM4 pressed Milwaukee Public Schools' top official refused to answer questions.

Where's the money? That's the million-dollar question surrounding MPS' finances both past and current, as parents voiced frustration at Thursday's board meeting.

This comes days after the state started asking questions about where the district's money has gone.

There's one thing we do know though, how much money top MPS leaders are making.

Leaders who have been put on notice after the state said they failed to report the district's finances from this past school year.

"I'm just, I'm just really confused," tax payer and grandparent of MPS students, Carolyn Hunt, said.

The state's also threatening to withhold money from the district until things are fixed.

"It's a sad because we need help out here for the kids, you know," MPS parent, Cheryl Perkins, said.

A sad reality for many, after tax payers voted and approved a quarter billion dollar referendum to add even more money to MPS' budget. While a lot of the budget information is in the dark, we do know where some money is going, in the pockets of those at the top.

Let's start with Jill Kawala. She's the interim director and board clerk for the district. As an office administrator, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) states she makes more than $116,000 per year.

Now, for the head of finances at the district, Martha Kreitzmann. Kreitzmann has a master's degree, but no CPA certification as MPS' Chief Financial Officer. That's also according to DPI.

Kreitzmann makes $183,407 per year.

Reporter Jenna Rae went and asked parents and taxpayers how they feel about these salaries.

"Wow. They making more than what I'm making," Perkins responded.

"Pissed off because she sittin' in the office, sittin' on that money," Hunt added.

For context, Milwaukee Public Schools' own documents show the average family in Milwaukee makes just over $49,000/year.

Nearly 25 percent of families earn less than $25,000/year.

Pocket change for MPS' top official, Superintendent Keith Posley, who makes a whopping $302,000 a year.

"Where is all that money going to? Wow, they can at least help out too," Perkins said.

"How does it make you feel to kind of sit on that number? Do you make that much money," Rae asked Perkins.

"No, haha. I'm on a fixed income. Yeah, so, it's kinda sad," Perkins responded.

"Is that shocking to you that he's making that much money," Rae asked.

"Yeah, yeah it is," she responded.

"If he's making all that money, why he taking money from the kids? That's where the money should be going, their funding, their schooling, their materials," Hunt added.

We went to ask Dr. Posley those questions, literally having to chase after him, trying to get answers. Posley's spokesperson told us to talk to the Board of Governance.

"You're the top leader of MPS, why are you not willing to be transparent and answer questions about this, I don't understand," Rae asked.

"The Board of Governance is handing this," the spokesperson responded.

"We're aware. We've tried to reach out to you guys, but we're trying to talk to the superintendent who's in charge of these finances. So, no comment Mr. Posley? No comment to the families who are spending money in this community to fund your schools," Rae continued to ask.

Nothing. No response from the district's top official who makes almost as much as Milwaukee's Mayor and Wisconsin's Governor, combined.

"It's sad because we need more help out here for the kids, you know. It's real sad," Perkins said.

"Do you feel like leadership is failing," Rae asked.

"Yeah, yeah I do," she responded.

TMJ4 did send several questions to the Board of Governance since Milwaukee Public School's spokespeople said they are no longer answering questions regarding finances.

The district's next board meeting is Monday night. TMJ4 will be there.

