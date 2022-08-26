TMJ4 Exclusive: Survivor of Milwaukee quadruple shooting speaks for the first time

MILWAUKEE — Less than 48 hours after a shooting killed one woman and left three other people injured, one of the victims spoke publicly about her experience.

88-year-old Carrie Barnhill was visiting Milwaukee from Colorado and enjoying time with family on North 22nd Street when the shooting began.

"All I was thinking about was my life. The last shot fired was the one where bullets that went in my feet," Barnhill recalled.

Barnhill said they were sitting outside her sister's home when the gunfire came from next door.

"We just saw him briefly and then the next thing we knew shots started. So I'm retired from the Air Force. So what I did is I immediately hit the porch. And like I was dead, and I lay there," Barnhill explained. "Then my sister got shot. My brother-in-law ran out and said, 'Sue, Sue, are you alright?' And then he got shot many times."

Carrie's younger sister Sue Mallory was killed. Sue's husband and a family friend were injured but survived.

Carrie remembered her sister as someone who liked to play cards, cook, dance, and debate.

"She just has a catching personality and a wonderful one for that woman. And I've loved her and just have love," Barnhill said.

Barnhill added that she knew the suspect's mother struggled to get him help.

"I pray for him. I love him. But I don't have to like what he did," Barnhill said.

Milwaukee Police have not released the suspect's name, but say they know who the person is.

Barnhill said it may be 9-12 weeks before she can walk again.

