Motown great Lamont Dozier dies, tennis star Serena Williams to retire

The music industry lost another icon. He was the man behind hits like "Baby Love" by The Supremes and "Baby, I need your loving" by the four tops.

Sadly, Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier passed away at the age of 81.

Dozier was the middle name of the celebrated songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland that wrote and produced dozens of hits for Motown. They were inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

They perfected the blend of pop and rhythm and blues that allowed the Detroit label to defy boundaries between Black and white music.

In the world of sports, tennis great Serena Williams will say goodbye to her beloved sport after this season.

Williams turns 41 next month and hinted she will shift away from tennis after playing in the U.S. Open.

The tournament is set to begin on Aug. 29.

Williams says, while she loves tennis, she's ready to focus on other things, including growing her family. Her first children's book is due to be released next month as well.

The 23-time grand slam champion is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

She's earned nearly $100 million in prize money, and that's not counting her numerous endorsement deals.

