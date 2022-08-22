TMJ4 Entertainment News: 'Bennifer' gets married, R. Kelly trial resumes, MoviePass returns

Testimony resumed this morning in the federal child pornography trial of disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly.

Last week, there was groundbreaking testimony from the woman who was identified as the 14-year-old girl in the infamous sex tape from two decades ago. She's now 37 and testified that it was her. R. Kelly was acquitted back in 2008 because she and her parents denied the claims. The trial is happening in his hometown of Chicago and is expected to last about four weeks.

The tragic death of actress Anne Heche has sent fans scrambling to find copies of her autobiography.

But her book "Call Me Crazy" published two decades ago, has been out of print for years. Copies of the book for sale on Amazon have been re-branded as "collectibles". Once heavily discounted, a copy of her book now sells ranging from $300 to $950. Heche died at the age of 53, nine days after she was critically injured in a fiery car crash.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for a second time this past weekend in Georgia. The couple took their vows outside of Affleck's home in Savannah and according to People Magazine, the guests included Affleck's long-time friend and co-star Matt Damon and filmmaker Kevin Smith.

"Bennifer" first met in 2002 while making the film "Gigli." They got engaged later that year but broke up in 2004. We're glad everything worked out for them!

Movie lovers... listen up! MoviePass is coming back.

The subsidized ticketing subscription service is set to relaunch on Labor Day.

With MoviePass, you used to be able to watch a movie a day for $10 a month.

This go around, there are still questions about how it will work, but a monthly subscription price is expected to include a number of credits to use at U.S. theaters each month.

The MoviePass news comes as some cinemas are having a tough time post-pandemic.

Cineworld says it's considering filing for bankruptcy.

The company says despite blockbusters like "Top Gun Maverick," there haven't been enough major releases to bring people into the theaters.

Stock prices for Cineworld and other movie theater chains, like AMC and Marcus, opened lower on Wall Street this morning in response to the news.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip