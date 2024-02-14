TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: A look at your donation’s impact on the local community

Today is not just Valentine's Day! It’s also a special day at TMJ4.

Our crew spent part of the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 14, getting your donations ready to be picked up by five local agencies that help babies in our community.

Our viewers dropped off thousands and thousands of diapers, formula, and new clothes at their local Waterstone bank branch. They will now go to some of our community's most vulnerable

Click on the video above, for more on where your donations are going.

