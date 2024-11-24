TIME IS RUNNING OUT: Sunday is the last day to enjoy the Holiday Folk Fair International

Want to check out the Holiday Folk Fair International?
Well... you are in luck! Sunday, November 24 is the last day to enjoy the fair.
The Holiday Folk Fair International runs until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The fair is located at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center.
“The Holiday Folk Fair International is an event that enables cultures from around the world to showcase their traditions and heritage. As we foster an environment of learning and understanding, of respect and tolerance, visitors will begin to find within themselves the necessary qualities for shaping their lives and that of their community, as well as of our state and nation,” said Paul F. Trebian, President and CEO of the IIW.
Admissions are 16 dollars at the gate, and 13 dollars for Senior Citizens (62+). Children seven and under along with all military personnel, with a military id, will be admitted free of charge.
Previous Coverage of the Holiday Folk Fair International:
https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-tonight/holiday-folk-fair-festival-celebrates-cultural-heritage-of-people-in-se-wisconsin
https://www.tmj4.com/shows/the-morning-blend/holiday-folk-fair-international
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.