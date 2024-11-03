Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tim Walz and Mrs. Gwen Walz to rally in MKE on election eve; JD Vance set to speak in La Crosse the same day

Election 2024 Walz
Bonnie Ryan/AP
Gwen Walz speaks at a campaign rally alongside her husband Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, left, and his former student Aubri Faustman at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at The Astro in La Vista, Neb. (AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan)
Election 2024 Walz
Posted

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Governor Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, will appear at a rally in Milwaukee on the eve of election day.

The release says this is a part of the campaign's final 'Get Out the Vote' organizing effort ahead of the election.

Tim and Gwen Walz will be joined by musical guests, including a performance by Eric Benét.

The campaign says they will be holding rallies in all seven battleground states ahead of the election.

Senator JD Vance will also be in Wisconsin on Monday. According to the Trump-Vance campaign, Vance is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. in La Crosse.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo