Tim Walz and Mrs. Gwen Walz to rally in MKE on election eve; JD Vance set to speak in La Crosse the same day

According to a release from the Harris-Walz campaign, Governor Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, will appear at a rally in Milwaukee on the eve of election day.

The release says this is a part of the campaign's final 'Get Out the Vote' organizing effort ahead of the election.

Tim and Gwen Walz will be joined by musical guests, including a performance by Eric Benét.

The campaign says they will be holding rallies in all seven battleground states ahead of the election.

Senator JD Vance will also be in Wisconsin on Monday. According to the Trump-Vance campaign, Vance is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. in La Crosse.

