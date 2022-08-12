Tim Michels begins November push with former Gov. Tommy Thompson at Wisconsin State Fair

Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels was joined by his new running mate at the Wisconsin State Fair on Thursday.

Two days after the primary election, Michels was back out at the state fair with former Governor Tommy Thompson and State Senator Roger Roth, who won the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor.

Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who he said called to congratulate him Tuesday. He is also endorsed by former Gov. Thompson.

"We are going to get proper executive leadership in the governor's office and we're going to have our mentor here Tommy Thompson lead us in the right direction," Michels said.

"Tim Michels is going to be one of the most successful governors, not quite as successful as me," Thompson said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers launched his re-election campaign and offered his thoughts about Trump's endorsement of Michels.

"I think people are tired of Trump and don't want him part of this race," Gov. Evers said. "I don't want him part of this race either. He's a distraction. That's why I'm focusing on what's the most important thing to do for the people of Wisconsin."

Evers campaigned alongside several state Democrats in a show of unity.

TMJ4 News asked Michels if he reached out to Rebecca Kleefisch's team.

"Absolutely," he answered. "There's a lot of unity from the Michels campaign, the Kleefisch campaign, the Anthem campaign. It's always been about beating Tony Evers. We're going to unify."

The Evers campaign responded in a statement that reads in part, "Thanks to Gov. Evers' leadership, Wisconsin is stronger and better than it was before he took office."

