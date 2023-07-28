Tim McGraw to perform at Fiserv Forum April 2024

MILWAUKEE — Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for some country music; Tim McGraw is coming to Milwaukee in April!

FPC Live announced Friday that the legendary country singer will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 19, 2024.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Tim McGraw brings the Standing Room Only Tour '24 to @FiservForum on Friday, April 19, 2024 with special guest Carly Pearce. 🤠



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10am: https://t.co/zwT0NK4Rrg pic.twitter.com/oK3uxkVGvp — FPC Live (@FPCLiveMusic) July 28, 2023

Carly Pearce will open for McGraw, as part of his Standing Room Only tour.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

