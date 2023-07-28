Watch Now
Tim McGraw to perform at Fiserv Forum April 2024

Tim McGraw
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tim McGraw
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 10:09:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for some country music; Tim McGraw is coming to Milwaukee in April!

FPC Live announced Friday that the legendary country singer will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Carly Pearce will open for McGraw, as part of his Standing Room Only tour.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

