Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tight supply of Wisconsin homes could hold back record sales

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of available homes continue to stifle house hunters. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, Nov. 30 that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Pending Home Sales
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:40:28-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sales of existing homes in Wisconsin are outpacing last year’s record purchases, but experts say the lack of inventory has tapped down the hot market.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows 56,503 homes were sold between January and August. That’s an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2020. Marquette University economist David Clark says the supply of homes, which has been declining for years, has constrained sales.

It also pushed home prices up 6.4% in August. With the number of homes still declining, Clark said sellers are finding buyers very quickly. Average days on the market is 65, down from 88 in August last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

grey ryder cup.png

Everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits