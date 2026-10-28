Tickets now on sale for local gala helping families impacted by EB, a rare genetic disease

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Fragile Wings Fierce Hearts gala, an event inspired by a Wisconsin mother’s mission to help her daughter and other families affected by a rare genetic disease.

The gala will take place Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. at Shully’s Watermark in Thiensville. The evening will include dinner, auctions, raffles, music and dancing. Michael Hund, CEO of EB Research Partnership, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Watch below:

Local Mom Turns Daughter’s Rare Diagnosis Into a Fight for Awareness and a Cure

Mary Steck founded the nonprofit after her daughter, Mackenzie, was diagnosed with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, or RDEB.

TMJ4 Mary Steck and daughter

According to the organization, Mackenzie was born with skin missing from parts of her legs, feet and hands. The condition makes her skin so fragile that even a slight touch can cause blistering and tearing.

Her care includes lengthy dressing changes and moments, including a hugs, must be approached carefully.

Fragile Wings Fierce Hearts Mackenzie with dressings

Steck turned her family’s experience into an effort to raise awareness and fund research.

The organization says its previous sold-out gala raised more than $155,000 for EB research.

People can support the fundraiser by attending, becoming a sponsor, donating auction items or making a financial contribution.

Tickets and additional information are available at fragilewingsfiercehearts.com

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