I've got some actual good news about inflation. Instead of talking about all the areas where you're spending more we're going to focus on things that actually cost less!

Ticket prices to sporting events are down 11% when compared to last year, according to the consumer price index.

The Brewers say they've always kept a focus on affordability and there are plenty of ways to get creative and really save some money.

Many local bars and restaurants provide free shuttles so you don't have to shell out money for parking.

Of course, you can tailgate to save on food and drink and you can even bring some foods into the ballpark.

When it comes to tickets, the Brewers say you can find a discount or a giveaway for most games. You just have to look a little bit.

"For example, if you wanted to bring your family out on a Monday night we have 6$ upper deck tickets. There's really not -- there's not a better deal in baseball, I think, for something like that," said Tyler Barnes, the Senior VP of Communications for the Brewers.

So if you want to hunt down deals like that, the Brewers say the best tool to use is the MLB app. Or you can head to Brewers.com/Tickcets to find the promotions page.

Let's talk about another area where you'll save, tech.

Smartphones are 20% cheaper, TVs are 10% cheaper, and this one is for families preparing for the back-to-school shopping season, calculators are 13% cheaper.

And here's a trend to watch, lumber prices are finally falling in the U.S. which could soon make it cheaper to build and buy new homes.

The next round of consumer price index data will be released later this morning.

