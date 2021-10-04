Three victims of deadly Dane County crash were students

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — The three victims who died in a fiery weekend crash in Dane County have been identified as two Middleton High School seniors and a former student, according to an email the principal sent to parents.

Authorities have not released their names. Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the town of Middleton on Saturday night.

The vehicle that was struck ended up in a farm field and became engulfed in flames. The three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say charges are pending against a 30-year-old Madison man.

