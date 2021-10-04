Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three victims of deadly Dane County crash were students

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:24:05-04

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — The three victims who died in a fiery weekend crash in Dane County have been identified as two Middleton High School seniors and a former student, according to an email the principal sent to parents.

Authorities have not released their names. Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle in the town of Middleton on Saturday night.

The vehicle that was struck ended up in a farm field and became engulfed in flames. The three occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say charges are pending against a 30-year-old Madison man.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku