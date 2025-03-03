Three people shot early Monday near Holton & Center

MILWAUKEE — Three people are hurt after being shot early Monday morning near Holton St. and Center St. in Milwaukee.

In an email from MPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victims range in age from 21 to 26.

All the victims have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing and they are looking for the person or people responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

