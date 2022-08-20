Three injured in Kenosha shooting

The Kenosha Police Department responded to the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a triple shooting.

According to KPD, the shooting was the result of a fight at a nearby bar with all parties involved knowing each other. Three people were shot in total with two remaining in serious condition in the hospital. A third person was treated and released.

A 31-year-old man is in custody, but police are still asking the public with help to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Police also said firearms have no place being around people drinking alcohol and calls on the community to help prevent future incidents by speaking up.

"Guns don't belong in bars or in the hands of intoxicated people," the department said in a statement. "Guns shouldn't be possessed by people who are prohibited from possessing them. If you know someone who is choosing not to be a responsible, law abiding citizen when it comes to guns you need to tell us."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

