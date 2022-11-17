Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County

EAGLE, Wis. — Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the three were injured from shrapnel around 11:12 a.m. Two received minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.

The Sheriff's Department says a 50-caliber muzzleloader was accidentally loaded two times before it was fired.

The Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

