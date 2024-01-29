Three hurt, suspect arrested in Delavan home invasion

DELAVAN, Wis — City of Delavan Police say three residents plus a suspect were hurt in what they're calling a home invasion and stabbing on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded at around 8:18 a.m. to a home on Burr Oak Court.

Deputies from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Delavan Police also responded.

Police say three residents in the home were injured but are expected to survive.

Police also said the suspect was injured and was taken into custody and then to the hospital for treatment.

Police want to assure the public that they don't believe there is any additional danger to the community, and they believe the suspect was acting alone.

"We applaud this family whose quick and decisive actions averted potential tragedy," Police wrote in a press release Sunday.

The case is still under investigation.

