Three charged after MPD officer struck by a car during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been charged following an Oct. 4 police pursuit that left one officer and one pedestrian injured.

According to a criminal complaint, Indira Juniel, 30, Wallace Juniel, 29, and James Robinson, 48, are all facing charges in connection to the incident.

The complaint states on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Milwaukee police executed a search warrant on a home near 41st and Eggert. The warrant targeted Wallace as part of a narcotics and firearms investigation, with Wallace's sister Indira listed as an associate of the residence.

When police arrived in an unmarked car, they saw Wallace leave his home in a Dode Avenger. About 10 minutes later, Indira left in a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Detectives followed the Dodge, which a short time later, pulled over. Police were able to identify Wallace as the driver, the complaint states. Wallace appeared nervous with a cracking voice and shaky hands, according to the complaint.

At the time, detectives noticed a black bag on the passenger seat, which was in the shape of a firearm. Detectives then ordered Wallace to exit the car.

Wallace said no and started the engine, at which time one of the officers opened the front passenger door with a gun drawn.

Wallace then sped away while the officer was partially inside the vehicle.

According to the complaint, MPD officers and detectives joined in on the pursuit of Wallace and the Dodge vehicle. The complaint says officers saw Wallace disregard multiple stop signs, and at one point, he nearly struck a pedestrian.

During the pursuit, Wallace threw his gun out the window into an alleyway. The gun was later recovered.

When the pursuit reached Lancaster and Hopkins, Wallace disregarded another stop sign before Indira, in the Pontiac Grand Prix, abruptly turned in front of the police officer's squad, cutting them off. She began to swerve in an effort to prevent the police from pursuing Wallace, according to the complaint.

Wallace continued to flee, ignoring a red light and then striking an occupied vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital.

The Dodge then spun out and Wallace exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers began chasing after Wallace, also on foot. At that time, the complaint says an officer heard the revving of an engine. Indira then sped toward the officer and crashed into him, knocking the officer to the ground.

According to the complaint, the officer who was hit sustained a cut on his head that required nine stitches. He was unconscious and unresponsive, and his eyes were rolled back in his head.

Other officers took Wallace into custody at gunpoint. The complaint says he had resisted arrest.

Indira and Wallace's mother, Velma, said Indira called her "freaking out." Velma took Indira to a medical center where she was later arrested.

As for the search warrant on the home, officers took Indira and Wallace's brother, James Robinson, into custody as there was a handgun present. Police also found a shotgun, shells, auto cartridges, cartridges, baggies, and a digital scale in the home.

Now, Indira faces the following charges:

First-degree intentional homicide

Hit and run - great bodily harm

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Wallace is facing:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Hit and run - attended vehicle

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Bail jumping (felony)

Obstructing an officer

Robinson is facing one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

