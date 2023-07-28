Three arrested after stealing $50K worth of Country Thunder wristbands

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — Three people have been arrested after Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis. reported $50,000 worth of entry wristbands were missing.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded to the country music festival on Sunday to investigate the incident.

In an effort to locate the wristbands, the department says deputies arranged to purchase wristbands from a man who was selling them online.

The sheriff's department said that man was arrested and found in possession of over 100 wristbands. He told deputies he had gotten them from his girlfriend.

Kenosha deputies investigated the girlfriend and found that she and another man had received bags of wristbands from an unidentified person. They too, were arrested.

Now, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says all three will be charged with receiving stolen property, which is a felony.

The investigation into the theft remains open, and the sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 262-605-5100.

