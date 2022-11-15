Threat of mass shooting reported during Darrell Brooks sentencing, sheriff says

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing was disrupted Tuesday after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said someone threatened a mass shooting at the courthouse.

Officials said the Waukesha County Communications Center received the call around 9:40 a.m.

"It does not appear to be a swatting but it currently under investigation by the Waukesha Sheriff and FBI," the sheriff's department tells TMJ4 News.

After receiving the threat, proceedings were halted in the Darrell Brooks case and Judge Jennifer Dorow called for a recess. Brooks was in court for sentencing.

Proceedings continued after an hour when Judge Dorow said the sheriff's office assured her the building was safe.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said it increased security in the building and on the grounds.

The threat is now under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Waukesha Police Department, and FBI. Officials said anyone visiting the courthouse should anticipate increased time for security checks.

