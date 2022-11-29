Threat cleared: Kenosha deputies investigate crash, 2 arrested after fleeing

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public following a crash investigation on Tuesday.

The incident began around 1 p.m. when a Kenosha County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-94 near CTH C for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not pull over and instead exited the interstate on CTH C. The vehicle then crashed in a field near STH 50 and 118th Ave. The Sheriff's Office said three suspects fled from the vehicle towards the La Quinta Inn and deputies began searching the area. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Around 1:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said two suspects were in custody. The Sheriff's Office says a large number of illegal drugs and two handguns were recovered near the scene.

Twenty minutes later, the search moved to the Woodmans Store and the surrounding parking lots as deputies searched for the third suspect. Officials say the suspect entered the grocery store and was asking customers to use their cell phones. The store was evacuated as deputies searched for the suspect.

After a search of the store and a review of video surveillance, it was determined that there were only two suspects involved in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

At 2:58 p.m., Kenosha deputies began clearing and announced there was no threat to the public.

The two suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony charges. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSD Deputies are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash where (3) suspects fled from the vehicle near the La Quinta Inn (STH 50 and 118th Ave). Deputies are searching the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ouJnmw0sbL — Kenosha Co Sheriff (@Kenosha_Sheriff) November 29, 2022

