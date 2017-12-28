Thousands without power in the cold leaves some scrambling

Thousands of We Energies customers were left without any electricity Wednesday morning leaving some scrambling to stay warm.

A wire down at 37th and Custer caused the outage for 2,600 customers. The good news is, power is back on, but families were out of electricity for hours.

"It got me messed up," said Jermaine Kazee.

The outage at 9 a.m. hit homes on Thurston Avenue, 19th Place, Fiebrantz Avenue and N. 39th Street.

Robert Norwood had to take his 6-month-old daughter to a family members house so she could stay warm. He ended up staying in his car until the power came back on.

"Very frustrating," Norwood said. "I'm just in here trying to stay warm man for right now. Getting my phone charged up. I got everything I need right here in the car."

The outage canceled breakfast at the local adult day care at St. Gabriel’s. The cooks were just grateful power was restored just in time for lunch.

"Without getting them fed it can be a little wild around here," said Samuel Ward, a cook at the daycare.

They're also thankful this happened in the morning and not at night when the sun is down.

"Absolutely because if it was dark outside and dark in here, it could've been a disaster for the clients," said Brenda Giles, another cook.

We're still working to find out if the weather caused the wire to fall down. Once we get those details, we'll be sure to let you know.